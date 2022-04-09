Will Smith is banned from Academy shows for 10 years, including the Oscars

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years with effect from April 8, 2022, that Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to participate personally or virtually, in any Academy programs or events, including, but not limited to, the Academy Awards.” will be granted,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Don Hudson said in a statement Friday.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Board of Governors held earlier in the day in Los Angeles. The meeting, initially scheduled for April 18, was expedited after Smith announced his resignation from the academy last week.

Smith issued a quick, brief statement on his ban from the Oscars for the next decade.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” the actor said in a statement to CNN.