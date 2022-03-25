Will Smith Joins Serena Williams & More Stars at Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2022

the stars are coming out 2022 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon,

Will Smith And Serena Williams The two were in attendance at the awards ceremony on Thursday (March 24) at A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, Beverly Wilshire.

Photos: See latest pictures Will Smith

were also in attendance Appetite‘s King Richard co stars ajonew alice, Demi Singleton, Daniel LawsonAnd Layla Crawford,

if you miss, Appetite Recently found out how “beautiful” this actor is!

FYI: Appetite wearing one dolce and gabbana Dress. Serena she is wearing a dress Serene. by s Collection. demi is wearing a dress by zimmerman, Saniya wearing one Sylvia Tcherasi dress and b bongiasca jewelry.

Click through to the inside gallery for 30+ pictures of stars…