Will Smith punches Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars

Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage and hit Chris Rock in the face after a comedian joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actor — who was nominated in the Best Actor category and later won — took offense to a gag made by The Rock about Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

Magic Mike XXL star and red table talk The host has previously spoken about her experiences with hair loss and said that it inspired her to shave her head.

Referring to Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut, The Rock said: “More, can’t wait gi gen 2”, prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

However, Smith walked onto the stage and hit The Rock before returning to his seat and…