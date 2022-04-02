Will Smith resigns from academy

THE OSCARS® – The 94th Oscars® airs live Sunday, March 27, from the Dolby® Theater in Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 PM PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC) Will Smith

By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

(CNN) – After slapping presenter Chris Rock on stage last weekend academic awardWill Smith announced in a statement Friday that he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

“I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and I will accept whatever the Board deems appropriate,” Smith said in a statement shared with CNN by his publicist.

Smith’s statement concluded, “Change takes time and I am committed to working to make sure I never allow myself again…