Will Smith resigns from Academy after slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

It’s loading
“More, I love you, gi gen 2 Can’t wait to see it,” The Rock said in an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s hair.
Smith then reached the stage and was seen slapping Rock in the face.
The Rock said, “Will Smith got the shit out of me.”
Returning to his seat, Smith angrily thrashed the comedian. “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth,” he shouted.
“Wow man, that was a joke about GI Jane,” replied The Rock.
“Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth,” he replied once again.
Footage from the awards shows Smith initially laughing at the joke, but Pinkett Smith, who was sitting next to her husband, rolled her eyes and looked genuinely annoyed. This was a signal for Smith to move on to the stage and strike the Rock.
Read Full News