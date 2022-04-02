Will Smith resigns from Academy after slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

LOS ANGELES — Will Smith, who slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, said Friday he is resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying he had “betrayed” his trust with conduct that ” shocking, painful”. and unforgivable. ,

The sudden announcement came on Friday afternoon, days after the Academy condemned Mr Smith’s actions and launched an investigation into the incident.

“I have responded directly to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” he said in a statement Friday.

“I denied the other nominees and winners the opportunity to celebrate and celebrate their extraordinary work,” he said in the statement. “My heart is broken.”