Will Smith resigns from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith has resigned from the Motion Picture Academy after slapping Chris Rock at Oscar-night, saying he would accept any further penalties imposed by the organization.

Smith’s resignation comes two days after the Academy met to start disciplinary proceedings The actor said: “I denied the other nominees and winners the opportunity to celebrate”

Smith’s spokesperson issued a statement on behalf of the actor Friday afternoon (US time).

“I will fully accept any and all consequences of my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and unforgivable,” Smith said in the statement.

“The list of people I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones…