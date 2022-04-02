Will Smith resigns from Academy over Chris Rock Oscar slap

Will Smith, facing possible expulsion or suspension after assaulting Chris Rock during last Sunday’s Oscars telecast, has instead resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The move comes at a time when the actor is mired in the gravest crisis of his career and the organization behind the Academy Awards has struggled in its efforts to deal with the fallout of the controversy. In a statement, Smith called his actions “shocking, painful and unforgivable” and said he would accept any additional consequences the Academy’s board of governors deem appropriate.

“The list of people I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, everyone in attendance and the global audience at home,” Smith said. “I…