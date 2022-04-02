Will Smith resigns from Academy over Oscar slap

Will Smith In response to the growing controversy surrounding slapping, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has resigned Chris Rock At last Sunday’s Oscars.

“I have responded directly to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and unforgivable. The list that has hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all of them in attendance, and the global audience at home. I have broken the Academy’s trust. I have thanked the other nominees and winners for their Was denied the opportunity to celebrate and celebrate the extraordinary work. I am heartbroken,” he said in a statement received. Vanity Fair,