Will Smith resigns from academy

“I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and I will accept whatever the Board deems appropriate,” Smith said in a statement shared with CNN by his publicist.

Smith’s statement concluded, “Change takes time and I am committed to working to ensure that I will never again allow violence to overtake logic.”

Following the embarrassing episode at Sunday night’s Oscars, the Academy announced Wednesday that it had “initiated disciplinary proceedings” against Smith.

David Rubin, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in a statement Friday that the organization has received and accepted Smith’s “immediate resignation.”