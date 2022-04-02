Will Smith resigns from film academy for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith on Friday resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following his Oscar night slap on Chris Rock at the Oscars and said he would accept any further penalties imposed by the organization.

Smith said in a statement released Friday afternoon that he “will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and unforgivable.”

Film Academy President David Rubin said Smith’s resignation had been accepted.

“We will continue to proceed with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for breaching the Academy’s standards of conduct, with our next board meeting on April 18,” Rubin said.

Smith loses voting privileges with his resignation. But there are other, less tangible benefits…