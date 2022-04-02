Will Smith resigns from Hollywood Academy for slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith resigned from the Motion Picture Academy on Friday following Chris Rock’s Oscar night slap and said he would accept any penalties imposed by the organization.

Smith said in a statement Friday afternoon that he “will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the presentation of the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, painful and unforgivable.”

Film Academy President David Rubin said Smith’s resignation had been accepted. “We will continue to proceed with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for a breach of the Academy’s standards of conduct, before our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”