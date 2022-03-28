Confirmed by an academy librarian VF‘s joy press That this was probably the first time there had been actual violence on stage at the ceremony. However, this wasn’t the first time The Rock had made fun of Pinkett Smith at the Oscars. During the 2016 ceremony, which was hosted by The Rock, he mocked Pinkett Smith for boycotting that year’s ceremony. “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like boycotting me” rihannaof panties,” Rock said at the time. “I was not invited.”

However, this wasn’t the first time The Rock and Smith have crossed each other this season at the Oscars. At the National Board of Review gala in mid-March, The Rock was ready to present. Paul Thomas Anderson with a prize. However, he took some time that night to praise another winner, Smith, for his performance. King Richard,