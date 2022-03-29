Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

Following the scandal at the Oscars, the Academy has issued a statement condemning Will Smith’s actions on last night’s show

A formal review has officially begun Academy To seek further action and consequences in accordance with their standards of conduct and California law.

Meanwhile, actor Will Smith was dancing the night after the Oscars, after committing the biggest scandal in the 94-year history of the Academy Awards.

The afterparty was organized by Vanity Fair magazineIn which many celebrities attended.

Will Smith poses for a selfie and dances on the DJ while playing his songs.Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,

Rock and Smith had a physical transformation on stage at the Oscars in one of the most surprising moments in television history.

Rock was…