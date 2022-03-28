US actor Will Smith slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

Will Smith smashes Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith has won his first Academy Award, moments after a surprise incident in which he slapped on-stage presenter Chris Rock and shouted obscenity twice for making a joke about his wife.

Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Photo: AFP or Licensor

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f***** mouth,” Smith said, moments after hitting The Rock on the Oscars stage.

The Rock recently made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle referencing the film gi zen In which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

It was unclear whether The Rock, a comedian and actor, was aware that Pinkett Smith was suffering from a disease that causes hair loss.

In a statement sent to the media, and without naming names, Los Angeles Police said investigators were aware of the incident,…

