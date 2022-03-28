Will Smith smashes Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith has won his first Academy Award, moments after a surprise incident in which he slapped on-stage presenter Chris Rock and shouted obscenity twice for making a joke about his wife.



Photo: AFP or Licensor

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f***** mouth,” Smith said, moments after hitting The Rock on the Oscars stage.

The Rock recently made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle referencing the film gi zen In which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

It was unclear whether The Rock, a comedian and actor, was aware that Pinkett Smith was suffering from a disease that causes hair loss.

In a statement sent to the media, and without naming names, Los Angeles Police said investigators were aware of the incident,…