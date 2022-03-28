Will Smith stuns crowd by slapping Chris Rock after joke about wife

The star-studded crowd at Monday’s Academy Awards were stunned when Will Smith took to the stage to slap Chris Rock after the comedian joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Rock took to the stage to announce an award and pulled Will Smith’s wife out of the crowd.

“More I love you, can’t wait to see GI Zen 2,” he joked, referring to the fact that Demi Moore had her head shaved in the GI Jane movie.

Pinkett Smith has alopecia.

Chris Rock and Will Smith on stage at the Oscars (source: getty)

Smith initially laughed at the joke, but then went on stage and was seen slapping Rock in the face with an open palm.

“Wow, Will Smith kicked the s**t out of me,” joked The Rock again.

Then would yell at the comedian after taking his seat back.

“Keep my wife’s name away from you…