Will Smith tears up at Oscars podium, streaming platform Apple TV+ wins Best Picture Oscar with “CODA”

Will Smith made no mistake and came on stage and punched Chris Rock in the face. When he came back to his place, he said, “Never put my wife’s name in your mouth again!”. It turned out that this was not a rehearsal task. “It’s a broadcast that goes live to millions of people, there are fewer and fewer viewers, but there are still many more,” explains film journalist Lieven van Giles. “Will Smith would certainly never do this script in that. Apparently he’s already cut the images in America.”

During his thanksgiving speech, Smith himself clearly explained what he had done before. He said he wants to protect the people he loves. The actor won his first Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. “He also wanted to protect his family,” Smith said.

“Art imitates life. I look like a crazy father,…