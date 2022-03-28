Will Smith was pacified by Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry and Denzel Washington after slapping Chris Rock

The image spread around the world overnight from Sunday to Monday. On stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, a furious Will Smith climbs up to kill Chris Rock. reason ? Moments ago, the comedian joked about his wife Jada Pinkett’s (who suffers from alopecia) haircut, asking her if she was going to star in it. gi gen 2 (In the first creation, Demi Moore enlists in the army and has to shave her hair).

Many viewers didn’t see what happened after that shocking footage. As released by members of the public and shared on social media showed, right after the conflict, Will Smith found himself framed by Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry and Denzel Washington. Three of his companions talked to him to bring him to his senses.

peaceful discussion

After ending the talk with his colleague, Bradley Cooper has ended…