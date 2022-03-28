Will Smith will be seen hitting out at Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars over Jada Pinkett Smith joke

Pinkett Smith has previously spoken publicly about living with alopecia.
Later at the awards, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance. King Richard As Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams.
Smith gave a heartfelt speech as he acknowledged what had happened to The Rock, tears rolling down his face.
“At this point in my life, at this very moment, I am overwhelmed with what God is calling me to do and live in this world,” Smith said.
“I am being called to love the people in my life and to protect the people and be a river to my people. I know we do what we do. You must be able to misbehave, you People have to be able to talk crazy about themselves, in this business you have to be able to disrespect people and…