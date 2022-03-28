Will Smith wins Best Actor award after Chris Rock saga

The Fresh Prince became a king and eventually won his first Oscar—just minutes after joining the awards host Chris Rock in an on-stage performance.

Will Smith accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard at the Oscars (source: Associated Press)

Smith took home his first Academy Award for playing Richard Williams – Venus and Serena Williams’ father and tennis mentor – in King Richard.

Receiving the award, Smith spoke emotionally about his onstage confrontation with comedian Rock, who had cracked down on Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith said in tears that even Richard Williams was fiercely protecting his family. “I want to be a vessel for love,” he said.

Then he stopped, the meaning behind his choice of words…