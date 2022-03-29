Will Smith Wins Best Actor for King Richard at Oscars

The 94th annual Oscars have officially come and gone. It was a wild night full of exciting wins and a few surprises. However, the biggest shock of the night came when actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Even with that bizarre confrontation, Smith was still one of the biggest winners of the night as he won Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

There was really no surprise that Smith took home the Oscar. In a stacked category which featured Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Javier Bardemand Benedict Cumberbatchno one deserves this Oscar more than Smith. The actor just brought the story of Richard Williamsfather of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williamslovingly to life with so many complex emotional layers.