Will Smith Wins Best Actor Oscar for ‘King Richard’, Beyoncé’s Performance Shells Tennis Green

LOS ANGELES – Will Smith grabbed attention on Sunday night just minutes after he took home his first Oscar statuette Slap Presenter Chris Rock On Stage During the 94th Academy Awards.

“I’m crying not to win an award, but to be able to shine a light on all the people,” Smith said.

In an emotional acceptance speech that oscillated between defense and apology, Smith drew parallels between himself and his portrayal of tennis superstar Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said in his first comment. He continued: “I am being called to love and protect the people in my life and to be a river to my people.”

Before the evening began, Smith locked in to win his first Academy Award,…