Will Smith wins Oscar after slapping Chris Rock for joke about Jada

Will Smith wins Oscar after slapping Chris Rock for joke about Jada

instagram

Will Smith has won his first Academy Award, taking home the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2022 Oscars — but his big moment was marred by an awkward brawl with presenter Chris Rock earlier in the night. Smith appeared to slap The Rock in response to a joke he made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith – a moment later he began to refer to in his acceptance speech.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith began. “At this point in my life, at this very moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling me to do and live in this world. Making this film, I had to protect Ajnew Ellis, who is now One of the strongest, most fragile people I’ve ever met. I have to protect Sania and Demi.”

“I know how to do what we…

Read Full News