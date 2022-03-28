Will Smith wins Oscar after slapping Chris Rock for joke about Jada

instagram

Will Smith has won his first Academy Award, taking home the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2022 Oscars — but his big moment was marred by an awkward brawl with presenter Chris Rock earlier in the night. Smith appeared to slap The Rock in response to a joke he made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith – a moment later he began to refer to in his acceptance speech.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith began. “At this point in my life, at this very moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling me to do and live in this world. Making this film, I had to protect Ajnew Ellis, who is now One of the strongest, most fragile people I’ve ever met. I have to protect Sania and Demi.”

“I know how to do what we…