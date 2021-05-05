Will Smith’s obesity photos go viral, trolls

Famous actor of films like ‘Man in Black’ and ‘Bad Boys’, Will Smith has posted his new photo.

Will Smith, who is always fit, seems to have increased weight in this picture. Not only this, his belly is also gone. Apart from this, he has also shared a shirtless video. Will Smith has also written interesting captions with it.

Will Smith wrote, ‘I want to tell the truth to all of you. I am in the worst shape of my life ‘. Along with this, he shared a shirtless video in the caption, ‘This is the body that has carried me through an entire epidemic and the pantry for countless days. I like this body a lot, but I want to feel better. Now I will not eat muffins in the middle of the night… that’s it ‘.

Will Smith has further revealed in the caption that he is teaming with YouTube and is confident that he will get his health and body back on track.