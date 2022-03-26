LATEST Will Smith’s on screen evolution, from ‘Fresh Prince’ to ‘King Richard’ : NPR By mendez diego Posted on March 26, 2022 Demi Singleton and Sania Sidney with Will Smith King Richard. Chiabella James / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. hide caption toggle caption Chiabella James / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Demi Singleton and Sania Sidney with Will Smith King Richard. Chiabella James / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. , Read Full News Related Items: Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website