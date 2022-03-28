Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars: the reactions of the stars and Internet users

What will we remember the most from this 94E The Oscars ceremony is undoubtedly Will Smith’s slap in the face to comedian Chris Rock. A scene that apparently sparked a flood of reactions.

The reason for this action is the joke that Chris Rock made about the alopecia that he suffers from. Jada Pinkett Smithan autoimmune disease Responsible for her hair loss. It compared her hair to Demi Moore’s shaved head in the movie”on equal arms” by Ridley Scott. First, the Prince of Bel-Air appears to be laughing and then we see him take to the stage to slap the comedian. Once back in his seat, the actor shouts: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”, An event that the audience will not soon forget.

Later that evening, during his speech after receiving the Oscar from to be the best actor Played the role of the Williams sisters’ father in the film “Process…