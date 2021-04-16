ENTERTAINMENT

Will Surya be able to find Saradha? Kaatrukkenna Veli

kaatrukkenna Veli Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Vijay TV’s newly launched present Kaatrukkenna Veli is gearing up for extra drama with Saradha going lacking and Vennila lashing out at Surya

Within the present monitor it’s seen that Mahadevan scolds Surya for hurting his mom along with his hateful phrases and asks him to apologize to Saradha. Surya agrees to apologize to Saradha not as a result of she’s his mom, however as a result of Surya realizes that he did flawed. Mahadevan will get completely happy listening to this. Mahadevan learns from the hospital that Saradha is lacking. Mahadevan and Surya resolve to go to the hospital instantly. In the meantime Sowmiya asks Madhavan to inform what occurred actually and why Vennila pushed him. As Mahadevan says time and again similar lie, Sowmiya decides to show Vennila’s innocence. Madhavan and his dad and mom oppose to convey Vennila house. Nonetheless Sowmya is decided to convey her sister again. She leaves to search out her. Vennila reaches the hospital and learns about Saradha lacking. She worries for Saradha. Later Mahadevan and Surya attain the hospital and enquire about Saradha. Vennila learns from Mahadevan Surya is liable for Saradha leaving the hospital and lashes out at him.

Within the upcoming episode Surya and Mahadevan will go to the police station to register Saradha’s lacking complain. The inspector will ask for Saradha’s pictures in order that they’ll discover her. Surya will say that he doesn’t have any pictures of Saradha. The inspector will get a bit shocked and can say that he should have any photographs or selfies that he would take along with her in his cellular. Surya will look nervous.

The place Saradha went? Will Surya realizes his mom’s love for him and can settle for her?

To get newest updates of your favourite exhibits, hold checking this house.

