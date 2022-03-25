Will Texas Tech end Duke’s run? Everything we’re watching in Thursday’s Sweet 16 games

March Madness rolls on Thursday night, as the men’s Sweet 16 action from the South Regional in San Antonio and the West Regional in San Francisco will continue the looming 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Duke Blue Devils will be one of the most prominent stories as ever, facing a tough Texas Tech team that will try to stand in the way of another tune being played at Coach’s Last Dance. 1 seeded Arizona and Gonzaga, both faced tough tests in second-round victories, will have to deal with a pair of formidable contenders in Houston and Arkansas, respectively.

And although the true Cinderella St. Peter’s Peacock won’t play until Friday, Thursday’s Sweet 16 will include a double-digit seed. The Michigan Wolverines, who turned it in March…