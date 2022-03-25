LATEST

Will Texas Tech end Duke’s run? Everything we’re watching in Thursday’s Sweet 16 games

Posted on
Will Texas Tech end Duke's run? Everything we're watching in Thursday's Sweet 16 games

March Madness rolls on Thursday night, as the men’s Sweet 16 action from the South Regional in San Antonio and the West Regional in San Francisco will continue the looming 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Duke Blue Devils will be one of the most prominent stories as ever, facing a tough Texas Tech team that will try to stand in the way of another tune being played at Coach’s Last Dance. 1 seeded Arizona and Gonzaga, both faced tough tests in second-round victories, will have to deal with a pair of formidable contenders in Houston and Arkansas, respectively.

And although the true Cinderella St. Peter’s Peacock won’t play until Friday, Thursday’s Sweet 16 will include a double-digit seed. The Michigan Wolverines, who turned it in March…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top