Will the ball tampering case be investigated again? Cricket Australia closely contacted Cameron Bencroft

New Delhi: The controversy has once again hit the headlines in the cricket world ever since Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft has made a big disclosure that more than three people are aware of the sandpaper case. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) ‘s integrity team has reportedly contacted the right-handed batsman to ascertain if he has more information about the case.

Sources in Cricket Australia told the media that the integrity team had indeed contacted Bancroft and are currently awaiting their reply. Bancroft, along with Australian captains Steve Smith and David Warner, have faced sanctions in this case. He is currently in England and is playing county cricket there. In an interview to The Guardian recently, he said that more than three people were aware of ball tampering.

He said that he only wanted to be accountable and responsible for his actions and role. Certainly what he did benefited other bowlers and he was aware of it. This in itself is clear. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were involved in the Australian bowling attack in the Test against South Africa at Newlands.