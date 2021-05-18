ENTERTAINMENT

Will the ball tampering case be investigated again? Cricket Australia closely contacted Cameron Bencroft

New Delhi: The controversy has once again hit the headlines in the cricket world ever since Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft has made a big disclosure that more than three people are aware of the sandpaper case. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) ‘s integrity team has reportedly contacted the right-handed batsman to ascertain if he has more information about the case.

Sources in Cricket Australia told the media that the integrity team had indeed contacted Bancroft and are currently awaiting their reply. Bancroft, along with Australian captains Steve Smith and David Warner, have faced sanctions in this case. He is currently in England and is playing county cricket there. In an interview to The Guardian recently, he said that more than three people were aware of ball tampering.

He said that he only wanted to be accountable and responsible for his actions and role. Certainly what he did benefited other bowlers and he was aware of it. This in itself is clear. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were involved in the Australian bowling attack in the Test against South Africa at Newlands.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

101
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
95
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
71
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
42
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top