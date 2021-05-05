Will the family appreciate Kathir’s briyani ?: Pandian stores

Pandian Stores Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Story on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay Tv popular show Pandian stores entertain the viewers every day with a lot of twists and turn in their storyline. Moorthy and Dhanam sacrifice a lot to raise his brothers Kannan, Kathir, Jeeva. Will things change when the brothers get married?

In the previous episode, it’s shown that Mulla confronted Kannan about the stolen money. Kannan felt guilty about his deeds. Kathir and his brothers conducted a first lottery contest successfully. Moorthy’s flashback. Mulla narrated the past to Meena. Moorthy took Dhanam to the hospital for a checkup. Moorthy requested Jeeva. Kannan sought Kathir’s forgiveness. Kannan felt guilty. Kannan regretted his mistake and apologized to Kathir. Kathir forgave Kannan. Kathir decided to cook for his family.

In the upcoming episode, Kathir will decide to prepare biryani for his family. Aishwarya will urge Kannan to come to the place where they usually meet. Kannan will lie to the family and meets Aishwarya. Aishwarya will question Kannan changed behavior. Kannan will inform Aishwarya about the stolen money. Kannan opened up his problem to Aishwarya. Aishwarya will feel sorry for Kannan’s deeds for her.

Aishwarya will comfort Kannan. Aishwarya will tell him to drop her off near her home. Kannan will agree and take her with him. Kasthuri will invite Aishwarya to Dhanam’s house. She will refuse. Aishwarya will accuse Dhanam. Kathir will prepare biryani for his family. Dhanam will phone Jeeva and enquires about the verdict. Meena will praise Dhanam for her sacrifice.

Will the family appreciate Kathir’s briyani?

Will Kathir have time to study? When will Kathir inform Moorthy about Kannan?

