Will ‘The Flash’ movie follow the story told in ‘Justice League’? – Film TMT

The Flash is likely one of the longest tasks in improvement on the DC movie slate. So lengthy that DC followers are proper to be cautious over any information. Nobody goes to consider that The Flash is definitely occurring till butts are within the seats and so they’re watching the movie on the display screen. It’s gone by a number of administrators & writers, the story has modified a pair occasions, to not point out the considerably implosion of the DCEU.

With everybody arrange, followers have been shocked when, properly, they really bought the information that filming is formally underway for The Flash. Yay! We received’t play jack till the movie is beaming into our eyeballs. The actual query is: what’s the story about? How might it connect with the DCEU at massive? Will it connect with the Justice League ultimately? Let’s dive in and share what we expect.

Will The Flash proceed the Justice League story?

Our greatest guess is . . . sort of. On condition that Zack Snyder has peaced out over being the principle progenitor of the DCEU which means the story that was hinted at in Justice League might not come to move in any respect, both model of it. Joe Maganiello, for instance, doesn’t suppose he’ll ever get to play Deathstroke in any of the films as a result of, in his personal phrases, they simply aren’t current anymore.

That doesn’t imply we received’t see a connection to Justice League in The Flash. The truth is, we’re sort of banking on it. We’re pondering that, ultimately, The Flash might be related to Flashpoint, which has Barry Allen cease his mom’s homicide just for time to be majorly out of whack and the longer term a horrible kind of wasteland. When he went again in time to verify his mom died, it rebooted DC Comics.

After all, this led into the New 52, which was . . . unhealthy. We’re going with unhealthy right here. It was unhealthy apart from like two collection. However given the continuity snarls, Snyder’s exit from the DCEU, amongst different issues, it might make sense to see the slate kind of cleaned and a brand new DCEU emerge from the ashes that we will begin contemporary with, ?

The multiverse might play a job

Whereas we expect that reboot factor is unquestionably on the desk, it’s simply too good of a movie to not simply begin issues from scratch for DC & Warner Bros when it comes to story and connection, there’s additionally a multiversal factor at play right here. On condition that we now have affirmation of Michael Keaton reprising his position from 1989 Batman on this movie, this appears to be very true.

Bringing within the multiverse to the DCEU is a brilliant transfer as a result of each DC movie might be related. As an example, 2019’s Joker? It takes place in an alternate universe. Any solo DC movie unconnected to the principle universe? It’s in its personal universe. Don’t fear about it. We might even have live-action Elseworld’s tales, simply saying. Justice League and The Flash can slot in simply.

The occasions from Justice League might have taken place on an alternate Earth together with the opposite Snyder movies. Continuity for them continues to be in play, however say Barry finally ends up on one other Earth or one thing? Or the timeline splits in a option to create one other Earth? One the place we now have a reboot and the opposite with the outdated occasions? There’s a number of nice prospects with this.

Particular announcement from filmmaker Andy Muschietti on his Instagram: Right here we go!!! THE FLASH Day 1. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/rwaYapX1WR — DC (@DCComics) April 19, 2021

What is going to occur?

Prospects are limitless, however we expect one thing goes to occur to assist repair DCEU’s wonky continuity whereas connecting the movie & TV franchises to the broader world. We do know that we will count on Ezra Miller’s Justice League co-star Ben Affleck within the movie. Who is aware of? Possibly we’ll see some cameos from the opposite members like Jason Momoa & Gal Gadot.

We’ll get solutions when The Flash is launched on Nov. 4, 2022.