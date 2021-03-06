Will there be a Wandavision season 2? Kevin Feige Answers

WandVision is definitely one of the best shows of the year so far. After an explosive finale, fans are wondering if we will get more from Vandavision.

So the first season of WandVision ended with an explosive finale that got all of us passionate. The 9-episode tower became a huge hit worldwide. When the show was announced, no one expected it to be so popular. After Avengers: Infinity War, Which hoped to return to Vision with a new series dedicated to two more superheroes.

Marvel has the ability to work out obscure things. Front Protectors of the universe, He formed a superhero that was not popular in the comics, but Marvel Studios turned it into a blockbuster film franchise. Similar is the case with Vandavision. With two less popular superheroes, Marvel Studios managed to make one of the best shows of 2021.

The final episode of WandVsion was titled “The Series Finale”, suggesting that the story had ended. It seems like Vandavision You may have seen Finale, but you never know with Marvel. Wanda will return in upcoming Marvel films Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness And Spider man 3, But will she ever come on TV with Vision?

Well, we do not know. With millions of fans, we hope to get a Wandavision return based on vague comments from Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

During a recent press trip to the Television Critics Association, Feige spoke on the Disney + panel about Disney + about Marvel’s future. Asked if we would watch multiple seasons of the announced Disney + show, such as Mrs marvel And The falcon and the winter soldier, And Vandavision

“I’ve been with Marvel for a very long time to say ‘no’ anywhere ‘until the second season Vandavision, ” He replied. We cannot deny that we will see more of Wanda and Vision on TV.

Currently, Marvel Studios has nothing in mind for Wandavision Season 2. Even though Marvel plans to continue with Wanda and Vision, the show won’t be back for long. Wanda aka Scarlett Witch Returns Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There It is also rumored that she will appear in the near future Spider man movie

Even announced WandVision Season 2, along with other Marvel shows and movies that are already scheduled and slated for release, will be the fastest fans will like Wanda and Sight Will be in 2023. As fans of the show, we hope that Marvel will distribute more episodes of the show in the coming years.