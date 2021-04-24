Will Vansh question Riddhima about Sarah ?: ishq mein marjawan 2

Ishq Mein Marjawan Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Voot’s a lot liked present Ishq mein Marjawan 2 is gearing up for extra drama with Vansh understanding in regards to the jungle secret.

Within the earlier episode it’s proven that Vyom met Riddhima and stated their deal remains to be on, however Riddhima didn’t need to have any take care of Vyom after what he did with Vansh. Vyom threatened Riddhima and requested her to convey him the main points about Vansh’s new deal. Riddhima damage Vyom by inserting her hair pin in his thigh and warned him to not attempt to hurt Vansh. Vansh got here looking for Riddhima heard Vyom’s scream. Vansh enquired Riddhima about it, however Riddhima gave him an excuse which confirmed Vansh’s doubts on her. Later Vansh met Angre and informed him about his plan to search out out the jungle secret from Riddhima.

Within the evening Vansh ready a romantic shock for Riddhima. He spiked Riddhima’s drink to know whereas she had gone to vary the costume gifted by Vansh. Aryan was watching Vansh hiding. Vansh gave Riddhima the spiked drink. Riddhima began really feel dizzy. Vansh questioned her about what occurred within the jungle after he requested her to run away. Riddhima informed him about assembly a woman named Sarah, who was assigned the duty of killing Riddhima.

Within the upcoming episode Riddhima won’t keep in mind something occurred after she drunk the spiked drink. Riddhima will hug Vansh and can say final evening was very particular. They danced collectively, he made a barbecue for her, however she didn’t keep in mind something occurred after that. Vansh will say that she stated him love you and can romance her.

Will Vansh discover out about Sarah? Will Vansh confront Riddhima to know who’s Sarah?

