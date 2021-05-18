ENTERTAINMENT

Will wearing a mask for too long cause a lack of oxygen in the body, know the truth

The second wave of corona in the country has taken a very deadly form. Although there has been a decrease in corona cases now, the number of daily deaths is still the same. In such a situation, it is important that you apply a double mask whenever you get out of the house. Experts ask for double masking when exiting the house. In such a situation, a post is now going viral in which it is claimed that by keeping the mask on for too long, carbon dioxide in the body increases and there is a lack of oxygen.


While experts say that it is very important to apply masks to people not only when they go out but also stay in the house. Now people are upset since this post went viral.

In this post, it has been claimed that 1 person needs 550 liters of oxygen throughout the day, which he takes in a natural way. But when we wear masks, only 250 to 350 liters are able to take oxygen. In addition, the carbon dioxide that must be dissolved in the air is inside the body. Due to this, the amount of oxygen in the body is decreasing and the amount of carbon dioxide is decreasing.

The fact check team of PIB has now claimed the claim made in this post to be absolutely fake. It is being said that do not believe this claim and always wear a mask while going out of the house.

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019.

