Will Xe Variant Lead To Next Covid Wave? 10% More Transmissible Than Omicron

Threats have loomed around the world with the entry of a new Covid-19 variant–the XE variant. In India also, reports have emerged that a woman in Mumbai has been infected with the same Covid variant. However, the Centre has dismissed the reports. The government sources said that FastQ files of the sample, which is said to be the ‘XE’ variant, were analysed by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) which inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant doesn’t correlate with the genomic picture of ‘XE’.