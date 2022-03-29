Will Young, Blair Tickner star as New Zealand beat Netherlands in 1st ODI. Cricket

Chasing a target of 203 runs, New Zealand suffered an early blow, however, Will Young and Henry Nicholls continued the scoring rate and were at their best. Finally, New Zealand registered an easy seven-wicket win in the first ODI against the Netherlands at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. Netherlands’ Michael Rippon’s all-round performance – he contributed 67 off 97 balls and took two crucial wickets in the game – went in the vein.

Kiwi batsman Will Young played a brilliant innings when he scored his maiden ODI century (103 not out) and displayed a balance of calm and aggression on the field.

While debutant Will Young held his side to an easy win with an outstanding performance for the hosts and was named Man of the Match, Henry…