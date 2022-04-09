Amateur rider Sam Valle-Cohen dedicated his story of his Grand National victory to his brother, who died of cancer 18 years earlier.

William and Kate’s friend Vale-Cohen, 39, led Noble Yates to victory in his farewell ride in the world’s most famous steeplechase.

He later dedicated the victory to younger brother Thomas, who had been battling bone cancer for a decade, Liverpool Echo Report,

Sent at 50-1, few would have expected Noble Yates to strike in an extended four-and-a-quarter-mile showpiece—but he closed out 15-2 favorite Any Second Now to a famous national success.

Jubilant Vale-Cohen, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup with a long run in 2011, said: “It’s a fairy tale, it’s a fantasy.

“Simply full of love, joy and gratitude.