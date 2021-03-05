LATEST

“Williams becoming winner again” – CEO Josh Capito underscores ambition for F1 team under Dorilton Capital

“Williams as winner again” – CEO Josh Capito has outlined ambitions for the legendary F1 team this decade under the ownership of Dortonton Capital.

Williams Racing CEO Josh Capito has drawn praise on the company’s new investors Dorilton Capital. Capito is looking forward to the performance of the F1 team this season, having completed the Rock Bottom in the past three seasons.

“They are very good owners with the right mindset and resources and they are very supportive of the team. We are in Williams on the dawn of a new era. I will play 2021 as a transitional year for the team where we aim to close the gap as much as possible.

Josh Capito scheduled to take Williams F1 to the podium

Capito reportedly has 45-minute meetings with each of the top 50 managers at his grove base. He is also looking at some reshuffle based on the leadership of team chief Simon Roberts.

In addition, Capito also talked about the FW43B, calling it “an exciting new identity for the team”, which celebrates “Williams’ amazing history in F1”.

He discussed the team’s goal this season, and called it “very clear”. This is especially important after the departure of the Williams family last season, especially under new management.

The Williams F1 team would look to ‘beat’ Haas and Alpha Romeo over the next two seasons, and then slowly make their way into the top 5. Finally, at the end of this decade, they are looking back at where they believe they belong – at the top of the podium.

“Short term, battling on the track and making the most of any opportunity. And for a long time, Williams was the winner again. “

Read also: “Sound board for ideas”: Williams wants Jenson Button to reveal his ‘war stories’ in his role as senior adviser

