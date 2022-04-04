Willie Colm Referee Watch As Rangers And Celtic Official Have 5 Big Derby Calls Under The Microscope

It has been a title race filled with high drama and when the top two of the Premiership come face to face you know there will be a lot more to come.

Celtic extended their lead at the top of the table over Rangers in a highly charged performance at Ibrox.

The fight for the title between Glasgow rivals has been so tight this season, so there was a sharp focus on every decision made by the referee.

Veteran whistler Willie Colm took command of the struggle and had his fair share of big calls in Govan.

He has been the man in the middle at times when these two Glasgow heavyweights have gone head-to-head, but the importance of the title race puts extra pressure on his shoulders.