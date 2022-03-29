Willow Smith’s David Coma Outfit at the 2022 Oscars Afterparty

Willow Smith looked as cool as ever at Vanity Fair’s famous Oscars afterparty. The 21-year-old singer attended the star-studded event on March 27 wearing a black outfit with red accents, resulting in a vampire look.

Smith’s outfit, styled by Chloe and Chanel Delgadillo, which consisted of black David Koma trousers and a cutout crop top with red jewelry running along the long sleeves. Smith added his own touch with tiny sunglasses, racing gloves, pointed-toe platform booties, and a double-wrap belt. For her jewelry, Smith wore a single key earring by Era and a Salvador Terran Obsidian star choker sourced from Tab Vintage.

Smith celebrating daddy with his family Will Smith‘s Best Actor Wins, Earlier in the Evening, “King Richard” Actors Was heard from…