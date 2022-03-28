Willow Smith’s David Coma Outfit at the 2022 Oscars Afterparty

Willow Smith looked as cool as ever at Vanity Fair’s famous Oscars afterparty. The 21-year-old singer attended the star-studded event on March 27 wearing a black outfit with red accents, resulting in a vampire look.

Smith’s outfit, styled by Chloe and Chanel Delgadillo, which consisted of black David Koma trousers and a cutout crop top with red jewelry running along the long sleeves. Smith added his own touch with tiny sunglasses, racing gloves, pointed-toe platform booties, and a double-wrap belt. For her jewelry, Smith wore a single key earring by Era and a Salvador Terran Obsidian star choker sourced from Tab Vintage.

Smith was in attendance with his family as they celebrated dad Will Smith’s Best Actor win. Earlier in the evening, the “King Richard” actor had a dispute with…