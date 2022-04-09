“Win against Atletico de Madrid has double value”

In his second game in charge of Mallorca, Mexican Javier Aguirre scored a win against Atlético which helped them move out of the relegation zone.

Mexican coach Majorca, Javier AguirreSaid after the victory (1-0) at Son Moix, that “win against Atletico Madrid It has double value.

mallorca Comes out of relegation provisionally by adding 29 points, more than 1 kadizuTools that mark the limits of salvation.

“He has won over a great opponent who always plays very seriously and who is fighting Champions League with him (Manchester CityAnd it gives double value to a win in a match with very few chances, in which we were lucky enough to have a penalty (marked by Kosovar) on this occasion. Vedat Muriki) fell on our side,” said…