Wind advisory issued for Central Valley, winter storm warning for Cascades Local

Mother Nature could be angry, strong winds and downpours could lash the mid-Willamette Valley through Monday night, and heavy snowfall with whiteout conditions in the Cascades through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and other locations in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington from 11 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

A winter storm warning above 4,000 feet was issued by the agency in the northern Oregon Cascade Mountains from 8 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

With wind advisories, south to southwest winds are forecast for 15 to 30 mph, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph, according to the agency. During the peak of the storm on Monday afternoon, thunderstorms can exceed 45 mph.