Wind warning with forecast up to 90 km/h for Hamilton and surrounding area

Environment Canada says strong winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour are expected in Hamilton and surrounding areas on Thursday.

The weather agency has upgraded a specific weather description to a wind warning for the city. That warning covers much of southern Ontario, including the Niagara region, Haldimand, Norfolk, Brantford and Burlington.

Environment Canada says the southwest wind will strengthen during the afternoon as a cold front advances, threatening power outages.

“Damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur,” the warning said. “Loose objects can be tossed through the air and cause injury or damage.”