Wind warnings issued for Windsor-Essex

The sudden development of very strong winds across the region prompted a weather warning from Environment Canada on Thursday morning.

Issued around 9 a.m., the warning was in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent for several hours, with meteorologists advising speeds of up to 90 km/h.

According to Environment Canada, powerful southwesterly winds were the result of a cold front, and this condition persisted through the early afternoon.

“Damage to buildings could occur, as could damage to roofs and windows,” the warning said.

“Loose objects can be tossed through the air and cause injury or damage.”

There was also the potential for tree damage – as evidenced by a large tree that fell on a vehicle in the Walkerville area, bringing the municipal…