Windsor spends $45 million to acquire Stellantis-LG battery plant properties

Governments of all levels poured hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer money to lure Windsor to a $5 billion electric vehicle battery plant, and that included a major contribution from the city.

Over the next two years, the 4.5-million-square-foot, 45 GW-capacity EV battery manufacturing facility will occupy approximately 220 acres of the recently acquired land south of EC Row and west of Banwell Road in Windsor, Ont.

“The feature is pretty staggering,” says Mark Stewart, chief operating officer at Stelantis. “To put it in true Canadian terms, about 112 NHL hockey rinks. That’s a lot, isn’t it?”

The Fed and provinces are kicking in “hundreds of millions of dollars” in incentives to bid, though neither will disclose the amount…