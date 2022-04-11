Windy and warm conditions to start an active week

Today strong winds are blowing due to the disturbance moving northwards. Westerly winds will increase with gusts of approximately 50mph in Kiwinav where wind advisories will be in effect. Otherwise, we’re in for a few days of unseasonably hot days. Our next system will bring widespread rain and thundershowers from tomorrow night through Wednesday. After this, snow develops, and at the end of the week the cold air filters through.

Today: Windy, mostly cloudy with few clouds during the day

>High: Upper 40s along shoreline, low to mid 50s inland

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonal heat with light showers in the evening

>High: Low to mid 50s, north into upper 40s

Wednesday: Widespread morning showers/thundershowers with scattered showers during the day

> High: From the low to mid 50s, some upper…