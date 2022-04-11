Windy and warm start to the week

Low pressure is continuing to deepen over the central part of the country, and a deep upper trough to the west will once again keep winds high and a wind advisory has been posted for Acadiana again on Monday. Winds are expected around 20-25mph with gusts closer to 30 for most of the day. Those southerly winds will also bring moisture, so comfort levels will drop today as it becomes more viscous.

Katy Winds will be strong Monday afternoon

An upper trough to our west will bring some disturbance in our direction. One today will pass through the north of the area generally this morning. Late morning, early afternoon for another Monday with some chance of rain. Another commotion will hover around Tuesday…