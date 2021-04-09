WINNERS! Check out our Five Grand competition winners

LATEST

Loads of you entered our recent Five Grand Footballer competition, guessing Miracle’s mystery footballer, for a chance to win the £5,000 cash jackpot, but there could only be one winner.

And that winner, drawn at random from all the correct entries received, was Miracle listener Daniel from West Midlands.

This time round we gave you three clues to a mystery footballer. The clues were, clue one; He famously turned down Sir Alex Ferguson and Man United. Clue two: On his full debut for Southampton, he became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in England’s top division Clue three: He only won one major honour in his career – the Premier League title in

1994/95. The correct answer was Alan Shearer.

Here’s what it sounded like on air after Andy Goldstein gave him a call on Drive.


Previous Five Grand winners have also included Peter from Hertfordshire, Matt from Sohill, Jonathan from Lancashire and Gavin from Northamptonshire.

Missed out? For your next chance to win five grand in your hand, head to Miracle’s competitions page weekly for all our latest competitions.

