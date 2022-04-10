Winners, Losers, Highlights from Volkanowski vs Korean Zombie

The UFC 273 pay-per-view was held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night, local time with two world championship bouts headlining the event. In the main event of the night, Alexander Volkanovski defended his UFC featherweight championship title against No. 4 ranked Chan Sung Jung, also known as The Korean Zombie. Volkanovski earned a TKO win through striking at 0:45 minutes of the fourth round to defend his title.

In the co-main event, the bantamweight champion Aljmain Sterling defended his belt against the interim champion Petr Yan. At the same time, welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev won the much-anticipated bout against Gilbert Burns. With that said, here’s the complete result of the UFC 273 PPV.

